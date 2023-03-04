William “Willie” Ray Harris, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Clay to the late Charlotte Rose Lanham Conrad and William Harris. Willie was a retired truck driver and a member of Missionary Baptist Church in Providence. He was creative and put his talents to use making many arts and crafts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Kay Harper.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Margaret Robinson Harris; sister, Sherry (Jeff) Thomas of Princeton; brothers, Kevin R. Conrad and Christopher R. Conrad, both of Princeton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
