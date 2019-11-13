Douglas R. Nichols, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. He was born in Hopkins County on Feb. 19, 1948, to the late Raymond "R.C." Nichols and Honey Lou Burden Nichols.
Mr. Nichols was a member of the Assembly of God church, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the UMWA. He retired from Peabody Mines, where he had worked as a coal miner.
Mr. Nichols is survived by his wife, Barbara Nichols of Madisonville; his son, Eric Nichols, and wife Cassie, of Madisonville; one sister, Denise Nichols of Madisonville; six brothers, Sammy Nichols of Madisonville, Steven Nichols of Russellville, Marshal Nichols of Sullivan, Indiana, Tony Nichols of Madisonville, Keith Nichols of Madisonville and Tracy Nichols of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Erika Mobley, and her husband Mitch, and Hunter Nichols, and his wife Addie; five great-grandchildren, Jayden Mobley, Airabella Mobley, Reagan Mobley, Maylie Nichols and Emberlie Nichols; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Chris Manning officiating. Burial with military rites to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be performed by the 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
