MORGANFIELD — Paul Gunn, 70, of Morganfield, KY, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born October 11, 1951, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late William Gunn and Nanna Belle Haley Gunn. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister.
Paul worked at Walmart in the maintenance department. He enjoyed gardening, but his main hobby was loving his family. He loved his daughter and his grandkids more than anything.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra Morris Gunn of Morganfield; his daughter, Stephanie (Justin) Fulkerson of Grangertown, KY; three brothers, Mike Gunn; Tommy (Judy) Gunn, and Joe Bill (Michelle) Gunn; and two grandchildren, Briley and Keith Fulkerson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M Monday, June 13, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
