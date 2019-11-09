After many years toiling at a mid-sized daily, a colleague of mine found employment at a big-city newspaper.
It was more of a prestige move than a monetary gain, though the large metro daily paid a bit more. To keep a roof over his head and food on the table, he took a moonlighting job at one of those sensationalistic tabloids, where he wrote headlines. "Headless man found in topless bar" "Aliens take control of entire classroom."
Except for the most gullible (and unfortunately there were a lot of those folks), people bought these rags for entertainment, not news. A few of them offered fragments of legitimate news, tilted to sensationalize, but easily debunked by reliable sources.
Before newsprint costs forced a lot of newspapers to shrink the size of their product, you could almost always identify a "fake news" product by the dimensions of the newsprint. There were notable tabloid exceptions, including one of my favorites, The Rocky Mountain News in Denver.
Scandal rags, for the most part, did not offer home delivery and news of value to local readers. But legitimate newspapers, and their media counterparts in broadcast, began to slip away from their informational roots and adopted the entertainment-first philosophy.
Their reasoning seemed to be that readers would rather be entertained than informed. While the trust level for journalists has never been exceptionally high, we consoled ourselves with the feeling that the truth is often painful for readers to accept, especially if it is counter to that subscriber's personal beliefs.
Real journalists were taught in school, and by tough editors, that there are several sides to all stories and assumption without verification is unacceptable. Today's reliance on social media as a source for news, sad to say, is not bound by the principles that once made the American free press the world's best.
The Associated Press reported this week that an advocacy group found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 elections. The researchers traced the 100 most widely shared false news stories between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 this year. The stories had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners, including the Associated Press.
Collectively, the fake stories were posted more than 2.3 million times and had an estimated 158.9 million likes, comments and shares. The fake stories targeted both political parties, though most were against Democrats and liberals. Most were from individual users or unofficial political pages.
Despite efforts by Facebook to curb such postings, and users calling out those who spread the false information, they continue to circulate. In short order, these reports become "I heard that ..." conversation starters. I don't know if the Russians, the Democrats or the Republicans are behind this charade ... probably all three and more.
The proliferation of these misinformation sources can be attributed to a growing gullibility, fueled by political polarization. Those who might use Facebook and similar venues to try and spread true, verifiable information fight an uphill battle, hamstrung by an overall distrust of anything being posted.
First-year journalism students are often told, "If your mother says she loves you, check it out." It's sad that such cynicism has reached the point where those who do verify are increasingly vilified.
Peace.
Mr. Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
