Even with my impaired hearing, I was certain the nurse was calling back someone named "Roberts."
Almost everyone looked up from their phones or magazines, but no one responded. A few minutes later, the same shoutout came with the same non-response. After her third attempt, a gentleman across the room looked up and said, "My first name is Robert." He was the next-in-line patient. I suspect he was generally called "Bob," though I don't know that. Being about my age, I also suspect he would have responded more quickly to a request that included "Mr." and whatever his last name is.
Maybe it was HIPPA or some other security measure that resulted in the situation. Maybe the old-timer was trying to make a point with the young woman calling out that he felt there was a more respectful way to summon him. Petty, perhaps, but it is symptomatic of changes in politeness that are hard for most seniors to follow.
When my name was called, a different nurse asked for "Thomas Clinton." The IRS, my mother and Sister Rose Agatha were the only entities that did that regularly. (When Mom yelled out the door for "Thomas Edward Clinton," I knew I was in BIG trouble.)
Newspapers, as a general rule, have drifted away from the long-ago references to "Mr., Mrs. or Miss" as a modifier for a person's last name. The rule applied, whether the person was a saintly human being or the most notorious criminal. With the addition of "Ms." and Lord knows what other designations that have been appropriated in recent decades, the polite references have been reduced to simply a person's last name on second reference.
A neighbor lady here in Lone Oak (younger, but with teen-age children) always refers to me as "Mr. Clinton." It reflects her upbringing and is typical of folks in this neck of the woods.
Perhaps I am making too much of the drop of courtesy titles, but being old has earned me the right to be offended. It has also set upon me the need to show othersthat a kind word or action or common courtesy will go much further toward peace of mind than hurled retorts and judgmental name-calling.
When we leave the library, my bride usually has a stack of books (to my one) that I carry to the car for her. Been carrying her books since high school; not that she is incapable of doing so, but it's the way I was brought up. Generally, she assumes I will open a door for her. In no way would she suggest I was a chauvinist. I believe she has always expected me to be a "gentleman."
Social media, with its relative anonymity, has done more to destroy civility in discourse than anything I can ever recall. Bullies and folks with diminished compassion abandon kindness and electronically demonstrate their crassness to hundreds, if not millions of people.
A simple "thank you," is increasingly difficult for folks to utter. "You're welcome," has been replaced by "no problem," which for some implies there was a problem.
The Paducah Sun this week featured a front page photo of a group of children in front a "kindness mural" in the downtown area. The aim of the mural was to create a visible symbol of kindness in the Paducah/McCracken County community.
Susan Guess, senior vice-president of marketing of Paducah Bank said, "Kindness can change lives. It can promote peace. It can bring people of all ages together in a way that transcends socio-economic barriers and cultural restrictions."
Peace begins from within each individual. It surely must start with kindness.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
