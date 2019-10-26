If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all.
That's a time-honored admonition delivered by millions of mothers for, perhaps, thousands of years. Don't associate with negative people; they will only bring you down. Another maternal mantra, lost in a culture where vituperative invective is the common response to situations where facts are often an afterthought.
I'm sick of politics and politicians. Hardly a new sentiment, not only in this country, but around the globe. Thus, the "mute" button on our TV remote is nearly worn out, with election day still a few weeks away.
One could not expect a candidate to espouse the good qualities of his/her opponent, though surely there are some obvious ones. And, most likely, the self-assured candidate believes in him/herself enough to admit to being a worthwhile human being.
But more so every year, the negativity of American culture has spawned a plethora of "attack ads" that, in my opinion, do more damage to our democratic republic than any decisions by elected officials.
In every election, folks who offer opinions for newspapers or in signed columns like this one point to a single, crucial fact. The most powerful voice any individual has in this country is at the polling place. Again in my opinion, if you are eligible to vote and choose to abstain, you no longer have a dog in the hunt.
Politicians do a lot of dumb things and make a lot of bad (and good) decisions. But, most of them are not stupid. If one wishes to be elected or to remain in office, priority one is to serve those who put you there on Election Day. Those who pull the lever or check the box are the ones who are served. Skip the platitudes about, "I serve my entire constituency." In some cases, that's true. But, practically speaking, politicians feel they owe the most attention to the people who vote ... and those whose financial contributions bolster their campaigns.
Here we are in what is supposedly the most free country in the free world, with an abysmal voting percentage.
So, whose fault is that? Obviously the chief blame is on the apathetic citizen who doesn't bother to vote ... even when the choices (more often than not) are Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.
I contend (prove me wrong, if you can) that the preponderance of negative advertising has so turned off the electorate that they figure the best answer is to stay at home, hit the "mute" button and sing another chorus of "Don't Blame Me."
From the lowest local office to the highest one in the land, we have never presumed to be selecting candidates for sainthood. We are all flawed to one degree or another. Those with the courage and determination to let their lives be an open book are to be commended for their willingness to serve.
What is not to be commended are the methods employed, particularly by second party supporters with their own agenda. As a voter, I certainly want to know what each candidate has to offer, what his/her record shows and what promises are central to their campaign. What I don't want is to be beaten over the head day after day with the same garbage attacks against an opponent. I heard you the first time ... got it?
Maybe voters are not as informed as they should be. But this constant barrage of negativity only serves to turn off those who have important choices to make on Election Day.
If you can't say something nice, my thumb is hovering above the mute button. Come Election Day, I will do the nicest thing possible to help preserve what remains positive about our country.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired in 2011 as executive editor of The Messenger. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.