The dog days of summer are ending, if you can believe the weather prognosticators.
Not that we won't have a couple more melt-your-popsicle events before autumn leaves begin to fall. You can almost count on it. Before we dug out our jackets, the nation was called upon to observe National Dog Day this past Monday. There seem to be days for just about anything, so why not man's best friend?
In case you didn't look it up, as I did, National Dog Day was declared by author and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige in 2004. It was also National Cherry Popsicle Day, but I didn't realize that until they had all melted. Monday was also National Women's Equality Day, originally intended to celebrate women's right to vote. More recently, the day has been all about equal opportunities in employment and education.
My quick research reveals there is some sort of holiday to observe every time the sun rises. Many are silly, some are occasions to close schools and banks and others are connected with religious beliefs. There is a National Children's Day on the second Sunday in June, the same month as Father's Day and following the month in which we honor our mothers with their own special day.
I would have missed National Dog Day, were it not for perusal of Facebook and the countless pictures posted there of precocious pets. The day was also part of a national effort to eradicate puppy mills and encourage folks to rescue dogs from shelters. Do we still refer to the "dog pound"?
More and more people are discovering the joys of adopting a dog that has either strayed or been abandoned by its previous owner. Local humane societies are doing their best to encourage spaying and neutering to control the animal population. Growing up, I always had a dog .... actually, my mom did. Never purebred, always loyal to the woman who loved them. After we moved to the country when I was 13, our remote home was a frequent dumping ground for dogs and cats. The latter reduced the mouse population in the barn. The former enriched our lives by their more presence.
Like orphaned people, these dogs responded with love to those who loved them. Mom's dogs were friendly, scratch-my-ears and rub-my-tummy pets. At the same time, their level of protection assured us they would ward off just about any evildoers who might happen by.
My childhood pet was a gift to Mom from my uncle. When he went off to World War II, he entrusted Roxie to Mom's care. Home on leave, Uncle Lloyd pretended he was going to strike my mom. Roxie nearly took him apart. Another family pet was Coco, a mixed-breed hound who followed Mom everywhere. Once, sensing that Mom was displeased about the skunk in the henhouse, Coco attacked and killed the odiferous critter. Good thing Coco was an "outside" dog.
My bride and I have had several canines since our marriage in 1968, all but one of them being outside dogs. They ranged from a Dachshund mix named Snappy to three St. Bernards (not at the same time, of course). They were companions for our children and knew the path of our almost daily walks around the neighborhood.
Our last dog, Brutus, a rescued Boston Terrier, owned our house and our hearts. He was old when we got him and finally had to be mercifully put down. I never shed more tears in my life. Dogs will do that to you. If you own a dog, make every day National Dog Day. It will be good for the dog and you as well.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.