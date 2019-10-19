Who you gonna call? -- Ghostbusters? An exorcist? The police?
How about the ghost him/herself? Have a conversation, as best you can? I knew from childhood that ghosts were not at all like Casper, the friendly bedsheet who just wanted to be everyone's friend. He was a cartoon character, sandwiched between a double-feature cowboy movie that, I now realize, was even harder to believe.
Not all things that go bump in the night have an explanation. Maybe it's a house settling, the HVAC system responding to temperature change, a limb brushing on the window. Could it be a spirit wandering through the space you've invaded? I don't know.
You may have had a ghostly experience, or at least know a credible person who has had an encounter with the spirit world .... whether good or evil.
Back in the summer, my bride and I took a "ghost walk" in Lawrenceburg, where our son is tourism director. While ghosts don't spend any money there or patronize the local restaurants, apparently they are around. The local ghost hunter had our hair standing on end, even without taking us inside some of the local "haunted" buildings.
One of those buildings is an old hotel above an operating restaurant. Over the years, people have died there under various circumstances, not all of them pleasant. Sightings and verbal communication are claimed, and quite possible, the ghost hunter claimed.
Across the pond in Evansville, sightings of the "Grey Lady" at Willard Library have been documented on camera, thanks in part of the efforts of publisher Rick Welch. I don't know if he believes in ghosts or spirits wandering around libraries or anywhere else, but the evidence on camera is pretty convincing.
Many years ago, my parents bought a house that had been occupied by a widow for a number of years. I believe she died in the house. I was working there alone one evening in the winter. I wasn't even thinking about the person who died there. I was focused on the new baseboard I was installing in the dining room. I did not hear anything go bump in the night. I did not feel any warm or cold rush of air or see any ghostly image. I heard nothing except the sudden, loud beating of my heart.
She was there, I have no doubt, in spirit form and was not happy with the changes I was making to her house. I have never been more frightened in my life, even though I heard, saw and felt nothing. My exit speed would put Jesse Owens to shame.
People much wiser than I can offer ghostly proof or evidence to dispel any notion of contact with the spirit world. I don't know if spirits roam about, but I can't say they don't. If they do, maybe they are trying to send us a message about our everlasting fate.
When my mom was in the late stages of her life, she wasn't always able to recognize even close family members, I think she may have had such encounters. When we would visit her in the nursing home, she would say something like, "Did you see Marie? She just left." Marie was her deceased sister. She also recounted "visits" with her father, who died in the early 1900s. They were very real to her. Maybe it was in her mind. I thought so at the time, but now I wonder.
We are approaching Halloween, when children and a growing number of adults wander around in disguise. Often they are looking for approval (and perhaps a package of Skittles). Because of the holiday's origins, some religious groups condemn Halloween.
What follows, on Nov. 1, is All Saints Day. It celebrates those we believe have gone on before us to eternal life with their Creator. It reminds us of our finite nature.
You don't have to believe in ghosts to realize how short our stay is in this life.
Who you gonna call? For me, it's Jesus.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.