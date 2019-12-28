If Black Bart has any notion about slithering down the backyard utility pole, he is hereby served notice. There's an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle" ready to foil his evil intentions. (Note: If you're part of the .00007% of Americans who have not seen "A Christmas Story," please try to understand.)
Santa (disguised as our daughter and son-in-law) found the perfect Christmas gift for me. Rumor has it that I may be the only codger closing in on age 75 who received one of these once coveted pieces of childhood weaponry for Christmas.
A video of my delight opening the package has gone viral, with one person even commenting that it made me look younger. I'll take that mischaracterization any time. Sam Gilkey, my friend and former colleague at The Messenger, even suggested that Black Bart was in danger as long as "Dead Eye" Clinton was on the prowl here in Lone Oak.
Sad to say that, despite successful glaucoma surgery, my "shooting eye" ain't what it used to be. Not dead, but fading into the sunset in the proud tradition of the fictional wild west.
My first BB gun was probably second-hand. The BBs came in a cylindrical container and sold for 50 cents ... a lot of money in the 1950s. I salvaged many of the spent orbs for re-loading. Before we moved to the country, we lived in a shotgun-style house, separated from our neighbor by a small gangway.
Cats would assemble in that gangway and get into terrible fights. Dad would use my trusty BB gun to separate them. Once when I had used all the BBs, he took a swing at the brawling felines and bent the barrel slightly. Thereafter, after allowing the proper "windage," I was able to knock off tin can marauders with some degree of accuracy. Not once was I warned about the possibility of shooting my eye out.
My new air rifle, while it is a perfect match to the one featured in the movie, is packaged with warnings not mentioned when I was a six-gun-toting 8-year-old. "WARNING: Do not brandish or display this airgun in public -- It may confuse people and may be a crime. Police and others may think this airgun is a firearm. Do not change the coloration and markings to make it look more like a firearm. That is dangerous and may be a crime."
How times have changed. I don't recall ever hearing about a baby boomer kid with a BB gun being confused with a potential assassin. That was long before Heath, Columbine and so many other mass shootings at the hands of children with deadly weapons. Our guns, which we used to "kill" countless "bad guys," were inspired by the numerous western movies. No one bled in the movies. We played games that would be abhorrent to most people today, even with toy cap pistols and children yelling "kapow."
Ralphie imagined himself protecting his family from Black Bart and his band of marauders by blasting away with his official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle. It did not then, or now, sound like the all-too-familiar report of a real deadly weapon fired with fatal consequences.
As children, we were smart enough to know that the BB gun had dangers beyond possibly shooting someone's eye out. Our "gunfights" were with cap pistols or even a pointed finger. Even that gesture today is considered a threat and could result in serious legal and even deadly consequences.
I will not shoot at the Bumpus dogs with my official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle. With my nearly dead eye, I probably couldn't even hit the side of a very large doghouse.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
