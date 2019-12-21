I believe.
On sweatshirts, sweaters, signs, placards and all around us these days, the message is clear. The belief professed, in many if not most cases, is in the existence of the Jolly Old Elf. With Santa, even non-believers want to say they do. The warm feeling of Christmas mornings long ago, lost by maturity and age, is something we recall and resurrect every year about this time.
"Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus," wrote the editor of The New York Sun, in response to a query by little Virginia O'Hanlon in 1897. We still want to believe, even when that simple image of Santa Claus is defamed by rude and crude depictions. I have not seen "Bad Santa," nor do I want to.
I believe.
I believe in the goodness and love Santa Claus espouses. I believe there are rewards for good little girls and boys, and grown ones too. The "real" Santa Claus of my youth could be found almost year-round at Santa Claus Land in Southern Indian (now adjoined to the popular theme park Holiday World). His name was Jim Yellig, and he lived and breathed the role. Countless children came to see him, their material wishes whispered in his ear.
Santa never failed to ask them if they said their prayers, or if they were helpful to Mommy and Daddy. He never promised, but he always delivered on what Santa was meant to be. I sat on his lap as a child, as did two of our three children. Sadly, he passed away before our youngest got to meet this remarkable man.
His message, probably prohibited for thousands of department store and mall Santas, was a reminder about the true Reason for the Season.
I believe what Scripture relates about the birth of Jesus in the little town of Bethlehem. I believe in that birth, long prophesied and announced by angels. I believe He was the perfect and most necessary gift for all mankind. I believe He was born, lived and died to save us from our numerous sins. And most importantly, I believe He rose from the tomb and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty.
I doubt he was actually born on Dec. 25, while snow fell all around. Snow in Bethlehem is an extremely rare occurrence. I believe children are easily confused about who Jesus is. Certainly a lot of adults are. Countless Christmas plays give the birth of Jesus an almost fairy tale connotation. I suspect far too many adults who have grown skeptical with age simply regard this as a nice, warm fuzzy story.
I believe He is the best of all possible reasons for the season. All seasons, really. His birth, life, death and resurrection offer hope in a world where that is fast becoming a rare commodity.
Churches will be packed at Christmas (and Easter) as the excitement of the season finally focuses on what is truly important. That's a great thing. But if we only come to show off our finery, to hear the glorious music or satisfy family members, it should cause us to reflect.
Christmas is a Christian holiday/holy day. Obviously, a lot of people who profess no faith celebrate Christmas and enjoy the peace and happiness it generates.
As for me, I will celebrate and commemorate the birth of Jesus, the very real person who came to earth and is as accessible today as he was 2,000-plus years ago.
This I believe.
Merry Christmas from our house to yours and may the observance fill you with ... Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
