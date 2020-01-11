Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.