What is it about mountains?
I've been searching for an answer to that question for most of my life, never feeling I can adequately elaborate. The beauty, the depth, the grandeur and majesty of those smoky peaks, winding pathways and solemn stillness are quite evident.
Part of God's marvelous creation, the Great Smoky Mountains wordlessly summon me and thousands of others. But climbing those curvy mountain roads and breathing in that fresh air, for me at least, could never be a "been there, done that" experience. I have been there and done that countless times since I was a small child. Like an addict who can never be fully satiated, I never get enough.
In a very real sense, the mountains bring me closer to God. When we top the hill overlooking Sevierville, Tenn., hundreds of memories tell me I am "home." Not in the sense that my dad felt at home, having been born in nearby Gatlinburg long before the sprawling tourist attractions cluttered the landscape. For me, it's just being "at home" in a place away from the distractions of an ever-more-complicated world.
I refer here not to the sky lifts, ski slopes, souvenir shops, hotels and music theaters. While those have propped up the local economy, it's what lies beyond the noise and bright lights of Pigeon Forge that compels me to return. My Tennessee kinfolks appreciate the economic boost of increasing tourism, but they are steeped in the history of those mountains. None of them is wealthy in the material sense, but rich in the knowledge of how they have been blessed to live in those mountains, breathe that fresh air, and hear the rushing water of a stream as they wander into the stillness of the forest.
Long before we were married, my high school sweetheart would join our family vacation to the Smoky Mountains. Kinfolks by the dozens would gather for a home-prepared picnic along a mountain roadside while she marveled at how many relatives there were. Granny Clinton would be up at 4 a.m. to fix the best country breakfast anyone ever tasted. Before the dishes were done, chicken would be frying and fresh tomatoes from the garden were being plucked. As we sat on blankets along a roadside or at a picnic table, we appreciated the love of family and the care that went into preparation of each dish.
On more than one occasion, someone would be forced to yell "bear." If possible, we would snatch up the food and retreat to the cars. Sometimes we saved the food, and other times the bear had a feast. Tourists who intentionally fed the bears, placing themselves and the animals in danger, finally forced their relocation to more isolated areas. In recent years, however, the bears have made their way back to areas frequented by sightseers.
Occasionally, one has been seen wandering down the middle of the busy main thoroughfare in Gatlinburg. Some unwise tourists (who probably watched too many Yogi Bear cartoons) approach the bears, none of which has seen the cartoons. I don't care for all the commercialization that has overtaken the area, though I appreciate the economic impact it has had. But there are still places, not that far from the noise and clutter, where one can escape. There are places where you can still breathe free and hear your own heart beating amid the quiet sounds of nature.
Of course if you do spot a bear on your walk, the sound of your heartbeat might grow a bit louder. The siren song of the mountains again beckons, soon to be answered. We will go beyond the tourist trips to a place of quiet restfulness. And peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
