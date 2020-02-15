The final edition of the weekly Select TV Entertainment Magazine will publish in the Saturday, Feb 22 edition of The Messenger. This weekly tabloid publication contains entertainment features such as movie reviews, television show synopses, and daily prime-time listings for local cable and area satellite television channels.
The final edition published on Feb. 22 will include the prime-time channel guide listings for Sunday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 29.
Beginning on Saturday, Feb. 29, The Messenger will begin to print daily prime-time television guide listings within the pages of the newspaper. Tuesday through Friday editions will contain the channel guide for that evening’s prime-time offerings, and Saturday’s edition of The Messenger will have listings for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Many of the other entertainment features will be found in the weekend edition Lifestyle section on Saturdays.
There are several benefits to this change for you, the reader.
The listings you care about each day will be readily available in that day’s newspaper without the worry of holding on to a weekly guide for fear of misplacing it. The listings will be more current should programming change during the week, and it brings an additional feature to each day’s package of The Messenger, adding value to the community journalism project we engage in each day.
For those who consume their local news online at the-messenger.com, subscribers will be able to access the daily tv grids through the e-edition function of our website, viewing it as a digital replica of the printed page each day on their desktop, tablet or mobile device as well as in print.
In my short time serving as publisher of this newspaper, I have made it a point to evaluate our daily activities by one metric — is this the best possible way to serve our readers. The weekly TV insert did not pass that test. Many people either missed or misplaced this tool, and it required a dedication of resources to produce that are better focused on reporting local news and developing local features.
Community journalism is alive and well. More people consume news today than ever before in history. It is our job to deliver it in ways that makes the most sense for our readers. As reader habits continually change, peoples’ lives are more fast-paced and more people access our content through digital means this move increasingly makes sense.
This model allows us to continue to invest in our community and our future, by delivering the best in community journalism as well as new and exciting products and services.
Since before the first edition of The Messenger rolled off the presses in 1917, the business of news has continually changed. Each time, this newspaper has found innovative ways to change, grow and successfully serve this community with the highest level of quality. This change continues that commitment.
Questions regarding this decision, or calls to set up your online subscriber account, should be directed to the The Messenger’s customer service line by dialing (270) 824-3300. The customer service center is available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
We hope you will enjoy the benefits of these changes as we move towards our next 100 years serving Madisonville and Hopkins County.
Brandon Cox is publisher of The Messenger, Dawson Springs Progress and Providence Journal-Enterprise. He also manages the newspapers in Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, Cadiz, Russellville and Franklin. He can be reached by email to bcox@the-messenger.com. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonJCox.
