Surely I turned the alarm off the night before.
But at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, while we were nestled in a very comfortable bed in a chalet up in the Smoky Mountains, our slumber was abruptly jolted. As my bride of 51 years (on this very day) re-closed her eyes, I grabbed a cup of coffee and three devotional books en route to the deck.
As the various hues of pink, purple and orange gradually changed my mountain view, the first Scripture I encountered was Luke 6:12 "Jesus departed to the mountains to pray ..." My gasp of delight and recognition surely must have startled the sleeping mountainside, barely illuminated by the rising sun. The reflection that followed by Sr. Joyce Rupp, O.S.M. revealed to me why that alarm sounded, why we traveled to the quiet of the mountains, why we went above all the noise and confusion of the commercialized world below. "He (Jesus) was aware of how essential it was that he come to an abrupt stop, step aside from what was pressing upon Him and simply be present with God, who strengthened their relationship and reenergized his ministry."
That, for me, is the call of the mountains or any quiet place where my prayer is one of listening. It is one of becoming aware of the Creator of all things and His love for all He created. The sunrise is one dramatic way God reveals his majesty, helping us focus on even the smallest aspects of our lives.
Wednesday morning, the alarm didn't sound, but I awakened in time for another sunrise, ushering in the anniversary of a day none of us ever will forget. The events of 9/11, if nothing else, helped us realize that every moment of life we are given should not be taken for granted. As I watched the sun rise over the smoky peaks, I also glanced at a video with scenes from that horrible day. As Disturbed voiced their version of "The Sound of Silence,"
I felt my heart again go to my throat and my eyes begin to tear up. And as I sat there with that song interrupting the silence of a beautiful mountain morning, I again was called to pray, not only for the victims and their families, but also for a world that should respond with love, not revenge. With love, not hate. With love, not war. With love, not prejudice. That morning, with the sun ever-brightening the mountainside, was a call to prayer, an examination of how I fail so often to appreciate the wonder of creation and every being placed here by the Creator.
On Thursday, it was time to leave, but not before my bride and I experienced that sunrise together .... she with her daily tea and I with my overly caffeinated coffee. We sat there in silence, anticipating each ray of light that slowly, then quickly illuminated the mountain peaks. Another day to experience the many ways we have been blessed. Another day to seek a few moments of silence to listen as we learn.
Retirement should be a time for reflection for those of us lucky enough arrive at that point in our lives. In all those years of working and raising a family, there were not enough times when we looked for quiet places or even realized that we should. The world is a noisy, busy place where we feel a need to occupy all our time with work and play. Even our vacations are so structured and busy that we find ourselves relieved to be back on the job so we can catch our breath.
As for me, that Tuesday sunrise answered an unasked question about why I am drawn to the mountains.
Jesus departed to the mountains to pray.
And to find ...
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
