Francis of Assisi had it all.
Too much stuff, not enough of what is necessary. Too much "stuff" and nothing to prepare him to meet "sister Death."
We learned a lot about this man a couple of years ago when we were privileged to visit Italy and the places where he lived, worked and, most importantly, showed others how to serve God in a life of poverty.
Francis, by most accounts, is not the fellow in a long robe with a bird on his shoulder and tiny forest creatures looking up at him admiringly. Perhaps he was that man who spoke to animals, and gave praise for all the gifts of the world; but he was so much more.
He seemed to have it all, until he renounced it and became a street beggar, to the consternation of his wealthy father. His "way" is outlined in a book I have been reading and reflecting upon called "The Way of St. Francis" by Murray Bodo. Francis' message was far more complex than the image popularly portrayed; and yet his example is not all that complicated. I think it was appropriate reading, for me at least, as Thanksgiving approaches.
Though he has many critics, even within the Catholic Church, Pope Francis took that name as a reminder that the world is destroying itself, physically, socially and even spiritually by our excesses.
I'm hardly qualified to assess the many topics Francis of Assisi addressed through his life. But I would be blind not to see how God used him to continually rebuild what man has destroyed and fails to appreciate. Reflecting on this book brings me to a recurring theme of this little space in a secular newspaper as Thanksgiving draws near. Thank God.
Not considered by most to be a religious holiday like Easter and Christmas, the only conclusion one can draw from the name is that Thanksgiving is all about thanking God.
Prayers around bountiful tables surrounded by family and friends will no doubt be those of thanksgiving. Thankfulness for the abundance of turkey and dressing, pumpkin pie and even cranberry sauce. Thankfulness, too, for the precious gift of life and the lives of those who have enriched ours by their very existence.
As I take stock of all the stuff of our existence, I can't help but be grateful for it all, as I should be. Thank God. Francis of Assisi gave up all he had, not for lack of appreciation for such blessings, but as a way of serving the God from whom they all came. For him, and those who follow, the excesses and abuse of those gifts was unacceptable. His aim was to find peace and happiness in this world in a way that would prepare him for the ultimate joy in the next. His life did not come without suffering and even depression ... probably more than most of us could or would endure. But through it all, his message of praise was unwavering ... to thank God.
Our family tradition, like most others, is to gather for a bountiful meal and time to appreciate the many ways we have been blessed. This year, the gathering will be at our daughter's house and won't include some of the "essentials" deemed appropriate for this annual feast. But there will be plenty of food, plenty of people and a spirit of thankfulness for gifts beyond all the "stuff" that is a part of our lives.
All off us have our own way of being grateful, even if there are few material things available to us. The key is to develop an attitude of gratitude for everything, including those things that cause us pain and sorrow. My prayer remains that I can become ever more grateful for all of creation, and find ways to care it for the best I can.
It's almost Thanksgiving. Thank God.
Peace.
Mr. Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
