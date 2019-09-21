Back when Carol Niswonger and I were doing our traveling road show, Sept. 17 had special meaning to us. And, we hoped, to the school children we visited while dressed as James and Dolly Madison.
Among the many dates children have long crammed into their heads the night before a test, was Sept. 17, 1787. On that momentous day, more than a decade after the U.S. declared independence, the U.S. Constitution was signed by 39 American patriots. It was quickly supplemented with 10 amendments, and others have been added since.
James Madison, dubbed "The Father of the Bill of Rights," didn't look at all like me, though I like to think we would have been of a like mind, had I been living in those days. He also went on to become the fourth president of the United States, while another guy named Clinton became the 42nd. In case you were asleep in civics or history class, the Bill of Rights encompasses the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.
Madisonville was named in James Madison's honor, as were a number of other towns and counties around the country, and thus a local celebration of Constitution Day was in order. If you were asked to name the three branches of government, could you do it? My hope is that long-time readers of this column could respond instantly with Executive, Legislative and Judicial. Even if it's been a half century or more since that information was part of a test question, it should still be imbedded in your mind. If you can answer the question without turning to Google or some other reference material, you are a winner in more ways than one.
That vital bit of knowledge is lost on 75% of the population. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) found only a quarter of them could identify all three branches of government -- 25%.
That's disgraceful, and a very telling statistic about why "we the people" are at risk of forfeiting our democratic republic to those who manipulate the system to their advantage. The survey also found that 37% couldn't name a single right protected by the First Amendment. More than half believed illegal immigrants had no constitutional rights. Almost half knew that freedom of speech was protected, but far fewer could identify any other right. (The press, religion ... not just Christianity ... and the ability to petition the government ring a bell? Not too many on the survey.)
Politically, conservatives and moderates were more likely to name all three branches than liberals. Overall, the number who could name all three has dropped by 12% since 2011. I don't buy the argument by some that schools are to blame for this startling statistic. While much of what some of us hold dear is not showing up in the products of today's education, there are a lot of other factors to blame.
I recall many instances when folks would call in to Coalfield Comments complaining about problems in the county or in one of the smaller towns outside of Madisonville. The caller would then use the occasion to berate the mayor of Madisonville for not doing anything about the issue.
We seem to have reduced government at the local, state and national level to "them," perhaps because we are lacking in knowledge about their duties. Though far too many of those holding office are corrupt or beholden to less than desirable interests, these men and women have control of our nation's destiny.
It's a crying shame that even among the small percentage of Americans who vote, fewer still recall the basic information imparted when they were school children.
Peace.
Mr. Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
