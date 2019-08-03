One of the most memorable songs from the musical "Gigi," comes to mind. ... or what little mind I have left as I realize most of the world's population is a lot younger than I.
"Ah, yes, I remember it well," is the tale of an aging couple reminiscing about younger days. The marvelous voice of Maurice Chevalier "recalls" events from long ago, and Hermione Gingold corrects him on specifics. (Come to think of it, that happens in our household a lot these days.)
But, despite his fading memory, she sings: "How strong you were, how young and gay, a prince of love in every way."
Ah, yes, I remember well.
In the spring of 1963, I was about to exit North Posey Junior-Senior High School. My now-bride of nearly 51 years had a year remaining. It was a consolidated school, with our class being the first to complete four years in that building. I was there for the final three. Barbara and some of her classmates had been friends since first grade.
It was a small school, having combined four others, a recipe for rivalry, but eventual solidarity as North Posey Vikings.
Tonight, the class of '63, and other students from that era, will gather to renew old friendships, try to figure out "Who is that?," and exclaim, "Ah, yes, I remember it well."
It was a memorable year, with some events imprinted indelibly into our minds. Perhaps it could be called a "simpler time," though life was about to get very complicated for us all.
Just a few short months after we turned our tassels and clutched our diplomas, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Though none of us was there, we will forever recall where we were, what we were doing and how the news shattered our lives. I can still see the black-and-white image of Walter Cronkite announcing that the president was dead. Perhaps the best broadcast newsman ever, "Uncle Walter" lost his composure on the air the only time I ever saw. The event launched around-the-clock coverage until Kennedy's burial. Ah, yes, I remember it well, albeit with heavy heart still after all these years.
I remember other assassinations and attempts, men flying to and landing on the moon and the human tragedy that took over 58,000 American lives in Southeast Asia. Sadly, I remember those days, though the passage of time and revisionist historians have clouded a lot of the details.
Like older Americans of generations past, I long for "the good old days," even though a lot of them were anything but. The happy times, the hopeful times, the times of joy and celebration ... ah, yes, I remember them well.
Or, at least, in the fashion that makes me anxious to see old classmates tonight, to tune in '60s rock 'n' roll and reminisce about summers on the farm in northern Posey County, Indiana.
We were dreamers, with high hopes and optimism about the good life we were living, even while people elsewhere were far less fortunate. Our social consciousness was being raised in a number of ways, including the music that was a push button away on our car radios. We were riding around on 19-cent gas, with "No Particular Place to Go," trying to look cool and not realizing how ridiculous we appeared until much later.
Like teenagers of today, we generally felt immortal, though tragedy took the lives of several of our members not many years after graduation.
As the class of '63 gathers tonight, I long to recollect tales of those days long ago. Ah, yes, I remember it well.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
