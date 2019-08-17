Huh?
As in, I didn't hear you, or understand what you said, or couldn't believe what you said.
Huh is known to Messenger readers and beyond as the mythical town established in the mischievous mind of Garth Gamblin. It remains the perfect word for most of what he opined about, simply because our crazy world presents so many situations where the only thing one can say is, "Huh?"
Personally, I don't use the phrase anymore, having been admonished by my bride that it was not the way refined people respond. For many years, and especially the past couple of months, there have been a lot of "huh?" moments, both because of the world situation and the fact that I just couldn't hear.
I've worn hearing aids for a decade to filter out background noise and enhance what hearing I have left. When we moved to Lone Oak, I asked the VA if I was entitled to hearing aids at Uncle's expense, since I spent a good portion of my military career in close proximity to ceremonial howitzers. Yep, I was.
Now, four years later, Uncle has decided I am no longer eligible. Long story, futile bureaucratic fight, acquiescence on my part. Recently, one of those aids came apart and vanished in a pile of debris from a project I had undertaken. The other one wasn't functioning very well, so I asked for replacements. "Nope," Uncle said. "Huh?" I said, in part because I was unable to understand the denial, but mostly because I couldn't hear a darned thing they were saying.
Several thousand dollars later, I am once again finding it unnecessary to say "Huh?" Previously, I uttered, "Sorry, what did you say?" or some variation of a phrase that is as annoying to me as it surely must be to my patient bride, whose sweet, soft voice had been falling on nearly deaf ears.
As I have warned countless teen-agers over the years, hearing loss is not reversible. The best you can hope for is to enhance what is left. You want to blast you eardrums (and mine) with bone-rattling sound? Go ahead, but don't say you were not warned.
I am grateful for the ever-improving technology in the audiological field that produced the devices now stuck in my ears. On Thursday night at Mass, I was able to hear the deacon's homily clearly. Riding in the car, I heard my bride's comments, despite road noise and other sounds along the way. Thank God.
I, like most people, denied my hearing loss for a long time, reading lips and filling in the blanks as best I could. But, after I finally admitted to the hearing loss, I began to tell folks this: "If you say something to me, and I smile and nod, it doesn't mean I am agreeing with you."
As this is written, I am just a few hours into the new aids. Earlier, as I watched the evening news, I understood what was being said. Some of the reports caused me to think (but not say aloud), "Huh?" It wasn't because I didn't hear the report, it was just that I could not understand how mixed up our society has become.
Garth, as many of you know, has always had a severe speech impediment. For some reason, folks felt it necessary to raise their voices when speaking to him, though his hearing was perfectly fine. He smiled and nodded too, never complaining about those who presumed he could not hear.
Garth taught me many things over the years, including patience. His business card said something to the effect of, "I have a speech impediment. Patience will yield new knowledge for both of us."
No reason for anyone to say, "Huh?" after reading that.
Peace.
Mr. Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.