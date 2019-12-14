Bing Crosby's mellow baritone echoed throughout the house, proclaiming what every kid knew. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Though none of us excelled at vocals, we sang along with the old Philco. It was a decade before Mitch Miller's bouncing ball led us left to right across a black and white television screen.
From home lighting to concerts, parades, parties and unholy madness at shopping malls, it's hard to deny that Christmas is nigh. A host of electronic devices offer up traditional and some downright awful Christmas songs before the Thanksgiving turkey gets cold. The true Christmas carols, based on scripture's telling of Christ's birth, almost always wait for Dec. 24. Meanwhile, store clerks already driven to distraction by frantic shoppers endure piped-in versions of tributes to the big guy in the red suit.
At least a million times a day (perhaps I exaggerate) the conversation between Mary and a little boy is drummed into our heads ... even though it likely never happened.
Of late, we hear a beautiful melody, usually sung a cappella, asking "Mary Did You Know." Sweet sentimentality, unsupported by scripture, but guiding our minds toward the actual Reason for the Season.
Regardless of age, sentimentality is hardly ever a negative thing, especially in our increasingly cynical world. In four decades as a journalist, I fought cynicism that pervades the business of gathering information from varied perspectives. But the anticipation of Christmas invariably brought the blessing of sentimentality as each year distanced me from those cold December mornings with the radio tuned to WGBF.
A painting by Norman Rockwell appeared on my news feed this week, taking me back to the '50s in ways only his artistry can do. Rockwell is best known for his covers on Saturday Evening Post and images in Look and Boys Life magazines. His repertoire was extensive, though for a long time he was not taken seriously by the artist community. Too sentimental. Not real ... as if colors thrown against a wall in no discernible order were.
Perhaps he was too sentimental, depicting life as we only hoped it could be. And yet, there was a heavy grain of truth to the messages his work brought forth. The painting that triggered my Christmas spirit was one of several he is known for. It took me back to that kitchen where the Philco left no doubt Christmas was fast approaching.
It put me, in my mind's eye, at the corner of our kitchen. My mom was taking a steaming turkey out of the wood-burning stove's oven. She wore her Sunday best, covered top to bottom by a hand-sewn apron. Over by the window, Dad was looking out across the snowy landscape as family began to arrive. The vehicle seen is a 1950 Chevy pickup truck, one of my favorites.
Not all the details matched the reality of our house at Christmas, but that was less important than the warm feeling it brought to my memories. We lacked a lot of the "stuff" considered vital to Christmas celebrations today. But, we had what was far more important, family, sharing the joy of the holiday.
There was plenty of food, most all of it home-grown or raised in the barnyard. The pies had real crusts, fashioned with lard. Before all that, we gathered with our church families to celebrate what Christmas is truly all about. The Little Drummer Boy was noticeably absent.
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
