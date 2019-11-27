A Thanksgiving prayer: The fruits of freedom

Almighty God, we thank thee for the privilege of knowing that thou art the God of the universe and the very cause of fruition therein. Thanks-for-giving us the true joy of the world, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thanks-for-giving us thine own image within, and may we grasp the awareness of thy spirit, as it so seek outside expressions of love, truth and understanding. Gracious God, we thank thee for the wisdom to foresee the feasibility of a final examination amongst men and nations.
We thank thee for the realization that our only means of a physical salvation is indeed the preparation for a spiritual one, and may we know well that an examination of ourselves as well as a nation is prerequisite to this task at hand.
We beseech thee to cultivate the consciousness of foul thinkers, that their minds might become fertile and wholly receptive to the conception of thy most gracious word.
May they become great with thy seed of truth and reap rightly the fruits of faith, understanding and the fruit of love.
Let every nation know that herein lies the fruits of freedom also, with every second a season, bountiful with harvest, for every peopled nation.
Dear God, we ask thee to remove this cloak of prejudice that constantly hovers over the minds of men today.
To uncamouflage our deceitful smiles, and with open eyes let us behold man as a true image of thee.
To cleanse our tired and tainted souls and weld thy will of righteousness into the hearts of every nation and all mankind.
To grant leaders of nations with minds of war the knowledge of knowing that time alone will not ripen these fruits of freedom. Let them know that time in time becomes spiritually impotent in the hands of man alone.
May they know well that when time swallows the earth, only our presences in thee shall remain.
Thanks-for-giving us deep roots of freedom, with nutrients of courage and faith in thee, and may we use our first fruits for thy kingdom's sake.
Should we fail by virtue, or by will, or by any other token of flesh, then with the greatness of thy mercy, let thy holy spirit crutch our blind and sinning souls that we may not become victims of selfishness, harboring spiritual and moral decay.
Oh God, on this Thanksgiving Day, let our minds entertain thee in perfect peace. Let us diligently search the very depths of our souls for the luxury of temporary contentment. Let us bask ourselves in the beauties of this world and bruise our memories with fleeting moments of delight.
Dear God, instill in man this day a perpetual stream of faith in thee, and breathe thy breath of mercy once again on every nation and all mankind that the residual effects of thy holiness may be manifested in generations to come.
Now may it all be in accord to thy will and most tender mercies, for in the name of Jesus Christ we do pray, and for the glory of God we do ask it, and may it be forever and evermore, amen and amen.
