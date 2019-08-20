Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign's release from Twitter jail was mostly thanks to a national conservative chorus, but an assist from a liberal comedian didn't hurt.
The cavalry included President Donald Trump's eldest sons, who have been railing about social media bias for quite a while.
"Yea, no bias at all from big tech and the social media masters," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. "Truly sick."
"Twitter is an absolute mess," Eric Trump tweeted.
Republican groups, elected officials and campaigns, including the president's, threatened Twitter with an ad boycott, outraged over the social media company's shutdown of Team Mitch's account following its post of a protest outside McConnell's Louisville home that included vulgar language and threats.
But McConnell's best assist may have come from comedian Sarah Silverman, an outspoken liberal who a few days later tweeted a Florida pastor's death wish against her.
"She is a witch, she is a Jezebel, she is a God-hating whore of Zionism," Adam Fannin, a Jacksonville pastor, said of Silverman. "I hope that God breaks her teeth out and she dies. She is a wicked person, and she is like the perfect representation of religious Judaism."
Silverman never reported being locked out of her Twitter account for her posting. She said she was drawing attention to the comments out of concern for her personal safety.
"This is Adam Fannin of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Florida and he is going to get me killed," Silverman tweeted on Aug. 8.
Ben Goldey, a Kentucky native who works for an Arizona congressman on Capitol Hill, was locked out of his account for sharing the Team Mitch tweet of the protest. He said younger conservatives are worried about a double standard.
"There is frustration that some of these rules aren't applied equally," Goldey said.
Silverman's video did have wider reach online, given that she has more than 12 million followers on Twitter compared with the roughly 36,000 for the McConnell campaign.
"To me, it's how these rules are applied and what feels like we are held to a stricter standard," Goldey said.
After receiving multiple appeals from affected users, such as Goldey, Twitter examined the McConnell campaign case more closely. The Silicon Valley company said the users explained how the video was posted to highlight the protester's language rather than to promote violence.
Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough declined to comment when asked about Silverman's tweet.
The McConnell team still wants an apology, according to campaign manager Kevin Golden.
"Many conservatives have concerns about liberal biases held by the West Coast elites who manage social media platforms," he said. "And last week's lockout didn't exactly prove them wrong."
The president thinks social media bias is overt and wants something done about it. He has suggested Congress take action to "create competition" for Twitter and other social media giants.
"What they're doing is wrong and possible illegal," Trump said of Twitter in July. "And a lot of things are being looked at right now."
Does McConnell concur?
"If Congress chooses to address this issue, it's vital that the Senate remain in control of leaders like McConnell who view our constitutional right to free speech as sacrosanct," Golden said.
Matt Jones must make a choice
Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones is giving himself an end-of-the-month deadline to decide whether he will enter the 2020 U.S. Senate race.
One reason is Aug. 31 will be the home opener for the University of Kentucky football team, and the candid commentator can't afford to be sidelined.
There's also a feeling among Jones and his confidants that he can't let the speculation go on any further.
“At this point, it’s really just going to have to be a gut decision," Jones told me.
Jones, 40, is being tugged at by two camps.
The first are the cheerleaders who say his plain-spoken authenticity mixed with incredible name recognition among average Kentuckians makes him a dream candidate. If Jones were to run and win, those folks tell me, he would be unlike any Democratic freshman in the Senate and beholden to no one.
But the skeptics are warning that the Democrat has an undisciplined tongue, which could lead to trouble while under the McConnell microscope. Mulling a Senate bid has already temporarily cost Jones his spot as a television anchor on "Hey Kentucky!"
Jones said there are unique circumstances surrounding the 2020 campaign for the state and the country. He said it's hard to ignore, but he also must weight his personal life and individual pursuits.
"It isn’t the perfect time in my life for this," he said. "I'm in a relationship that's wonderful, I have a great job, and it's not like I have a lifelong desire to be a politician. But this is about more than me, it's about an urgency of the moment and Sen. McConnell, specifically."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.