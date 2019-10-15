Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.