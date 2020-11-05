To the editor:
I am writing this letter today because the Groceries for Good food drive is going to be held this year from Nov. 8-14.
The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County needs your help.
Every year for the past number of years, Debbie Littlepage has organized this event sponsored by The Messenger and local businesses.
This food drive continues to be the main food drive event for our facility and helps us tremendously as we purpose to serve those in our community with healthy and nourishing food choices.
The Food Bank has been in operation for the past 35-plus years, and we continue to offer support of food to those in need with the help of your donations and contributions. We can only do this because of your generous kindness and support.
Would you please help us by shopping during the week of Nov. 8-14 at one of the following participating groceries — Kroger, Sureway or Marketplace?
Containers will be available in these stores for your donations of non-perishable items. Please look for donation bins in these stores. They will be visible and available to you.
As you shop, add a few items to your cart during this week that will be a tremendous help to us. We are always in need of canned vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and soups. We also welcome at this time your donations of special holiday foods that we can include them to help with the upcoming holidays.
Whatever you can do will help us greatly.
Let’s all determine to reach out and make a difference to those who are in need this year. Thank you in advance for your willingness and generosity as we join together in being a help to those in our community.
Anita Hanner-Garrigan
