To the editor:
On Jan. 9, 2017, Gov. Matt Bevin signed the so-called "Right to Work" law, which was supported by our current representative. The law is based on a lie. Its supporters said that it would attract manufacturing companies that would provide untold good-paying jobs across Kentucky.
But that's not what happened. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported only 4,000 manufacturing jobs were created 32 months after its passage, yet during the 32-month period prior to Right to Work, 15,800 manufacturing jobs were created in Kentucky. Do the math - Kentucky saw almost 75% fewer jobs added after RTW.
Muhlenberg County is struggling. Now, thanks to RTW, wages are stagnant and what jobs there are have few, if any, benefits. Our county is actually losing population because many are leaving to fin better jobs.
We need to turn this around, and we can start by electing Crystal Chappell to be the next House District 15 representative. Let's put workers first by electing someone who will work to repeal RTW for less. We don't need a representative who supports laws that make rich companies richer.
Crystal is a teacher who has worked tirelessly to support teachers and miners who have had to fight to preserve their pensions and healthcare, and she will work for you.
Make your vote count on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Join me in voting for Crystal Chappell for House District 15
Steve Earle
VP District 12
UMWA
