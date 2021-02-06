To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for all those who supported this year’s 39th Annual Virtual Celebration honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Each year the community of Hopkins County supports our efforts in keeping the dream of Dr. King alive by supporting one of the largest King celebrations in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Through your efforts, we are able to spotlight local individuals and guests from around the region as well as spotlighting our youth and scholarships.
I want to thank all those who participated in the progam and special thanks to all our sponsors: Tyson Foods, Carhartt, Baptist Health, Ahlstrom_Munksjo, Owensboro Health, First United Bank, Madisonville Community College, Madisonville Tire and Retreading, Dr. Pepper, Hancock Bank, Kentucky Physical Therapy Specialists, Farmers Bank, City of Madisonville, Regional Chambers of Commerce, Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Hopkins County Tourist Convention Commission, Rhoads and Rhoads, Ballard Convention Center, APC Solutions/American Printing, Mr. & Mrs. Allen Davis, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Frymire, and Mr. & Mrs. Peyton Adams.
I also want to thank the City of Madisonville for their support of our 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony held on Monday, the National King Holiday.
Our theme for the weekend was “Empowering the Dream: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
I pray that we as a community will unite together under an umbrella of love and peace.
May God bless each of us as we journey to a more perfect union.
Tim W. Thomas
MLK Celebrations Chairman and Coordinator
