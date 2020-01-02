Editor's note: A Tuesday, Dec. 17 article in The Messenger regarding the city of Madisonville's audit used information presented by Shellie Utley of Berry, Kington and Utley. That report indicated city revenues were around $16.1 million, while expenditures were around $20.1 million -- a difference of roughly $4 million. The revenue number Utley stated was based on the "Total Revenues" line, before transfers from other funds and capital asset sales were included. With those "other financing sources" added, 2019 expenditures exceeded revenues by $819,504. The Messenger apologizes for any confusion.
To the editor:
As a fourth-term Madisonville City Councilmember, I was confused and dismayed to read the headline on the front page of the Dec. 17 edition of The Messenger, declaring "City spending tops revenue by $4 million," oddly followed by the subheadline "Audit concludes funds 'very sound'." Many readers might reasonably question how the financial standing of the city could be described as "very sound" when expenses exceeded revenue by $4 million. I asked myself, "How did I miss something this big?"
Reviewing the compendious audit document provided by the CPA firm Berry, Kington and Utley, and further inquiring of City Finance Director Cory Alexander, I confirmed that the headline and story grossly misrepresented the reality. I personally do not recall Shellie Utley saying in her summary report to the City Council that city expenditures exceeded revenues by $4 million last fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. Clearly the reasonable understanding of the average citizen for this headline would likely be that the city is not operating within its means, that spending is grossly exceeding revenue, and alarm bells should sound.
Upon examination, however, the truth is that, while expenditures did exceed revenue for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, that difference was actually $819,000, not $4 million. That cash flow difference for the General Fund is further understood to be the product of several unanticipated revenue developments and corrections in how some expenses had been earlier allocated. For instance, in the budget developed in the previous administration, projections of revenue from some sources exceeded the actual revenue experienced over the course of the fiscal year. Another example would be an expenditure of around $200,000 that was originally recorded as an expense under a different fund, but upon audit was more properly allocated to the General Fund.
The bottom line in all of this is that the city finances are being handled with prudence and good stewardship, with the total picture -- including the other funds of city operations that have retained earnings (excess of revenue over expenses) -- being one of a remarkably sound position for cities in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. While unreported in the story covering the last City Council meeting, I do very much recall Ms. Utley stating that the City of Madisonville has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for 36 consecutive years, and the current-year audit continues to meet those standards that the GFOA promotes and recognizes. Out of over 400 cities in Kentucky, only 30 or so cities have attained this recognition.
I am thankful to serve on the council of this city in which, over the course of my seven years, faithful stewardship of the funds and operations of the city are in such clear evidence. While attention must continually be paid to recognizing needed improvements, we do not want to lose sight of the good we enjoy.
One final observation regarding the subject story in The Messenger has to do with the statement that "City Council members declined to comment on the audit after the meeting." Perhaps other council members were indeed asked to comment on the audit and declined, but I was not asked for comment. The Messenger article having provoked comment, I make such now with this letter.
Thank you.
Franklin Stevenson
Madisonville City Council, Ward 5
Chair, Budget andFinance Committee
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.