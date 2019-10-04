Politics is as bad as in the time of Herod in the Bible
To the editor:
Three interesting developments in the political fight in Washington, D.C. were published Sept. 30, 2019 in Judicial Watch, a foundation that fights in court for accountability and integrity in law, politics and government.
First, Judicial Watch's President Tom Fitton says, "documents reveal State Dept. is undermining Trump." Fitton continues, "We obtained the documents through our June 2018 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against the State Department after it failed to respond to a Feb. 2018 request seeking records of Obama State Department's last-minute efforts to share classified information about Russia election interference issues with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:18-cv-01381))."
Second, Judicial Watch reported that acting director of FBI from Feb 2016 to Jan. 2918 Andrew George "McCabe's memo details how DOJ's Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire into the Oval Office to record President Trump." Good gracious Gert. They wanted to be clandestine.
"The memo, which is redacted in key sections, purports to serve as a "contemporaneous recollection" of a meeting that day ("12:30 pm on 5/16/2017") in Rosenstein's office. The meeting included Rosenstein, Deputy Assistant AG for Intelligence Tashina Gauhar and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Jim Crowell in Rosenstein's Justice Department office."
Third, Judicial Watch wrote, "In (the) complaint the (Council on American-Islamic Relations) CAIR alleges Troy officials purposefully and unconstitutionally attempted to keep the area's growing Muslim community from building a mosque and community center within the city by unfair and illegal application of zoning ordinances. The DOJ is looking at CAIR because CAIR filed their complaint as a "federal" lawsuit in 2018.
Hold onto your hat, folks, the wind's a blowin' at gale force.
Bill Adcock
Madisonville
