To the editor:
Mr. Franklin Stevenson’s letter to the editor of Thursday, Sept. 24 cites many precedents of Supreme Court Judicial nominations made in an election year, some within days of an election.
His research thoroughly supports the Democratic opposition to the 2016 refusal by McConnell and the Republican Senate of hearings on Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland, with 11 months until the election.
By changing the force of their machinations from 2016, McConnell and the Republican Senate are revealing their outright hypocrisy in rushing to nominate Justice Ginsburg’s replacement. This behavior leaves them incapable of claiming any moral or ethical center.
I long for the Republican Party of my grandfather. It no longer exists, and Mitch McConnell is one of the main culprits of its demise.
Joan Denton
Madisonville
