To the editor:
I would like to express my sincere thanks to all those who made our 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Wreath Laying Service a huge success.
Over 75 people filled the center on Monday, Jan. 20 to honor Dr. King on the National Holiday.
Thank you goes out to Mayor Kevin Cotton and the City of Madisonville employees for working with us on this event. Also thank you to Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff Department, the Rev. Kara Foster, Ms. Doris Hibbs, Hopkins County Honor Guard, the Rev. Terry Slaton, Father Carl McCarthy, the Community Male Chorus of Hopkins County, Mr. Tim Whitsell, Madisonville North Hopkins High School Chorus, the Rev. Deborah Slaton, Elder Marvin Hightower, the Rev. Robert Boone and Exotic Florist.
And, “thank you” to all those who came and shared in this event. May God bless each of you.
Tim W. Thomas
event coordinator
