Eastwood did a great job for city
To the editor:
I would like to write a letter about a dear, dear friend. Mr. Everett Eastwood who worked for the city for years.
Keeping the streets clean downtown was a hard job, I’m sure, but he did it. He was out in the heat and cold. He did a great job.
Look at the streets now, they are nasty dirty. Litter everywhere, drains covered with trash and leaves.
The park with the “Big Chair” has garbage everywhere. Downtown needs to be cleaned up like it once was by Mr. Eastwood.
Laura Clayton
Madisonville
