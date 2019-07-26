To the editor:
Our First Amendment's "freedom of speech" is called our 'Bill of Rights.' The principle "freedom of religion" is equal to "freedom of speech," because both share the same billing in the First Amendment. Since they are equal, a concern for our religious freedom under the Bill of Rights is totally legitimate, lawful, justifiable; a genuine valid concern. I must say, I'm alarmed at what the California homosexual activists are doing.
"The homosexual lobby and their allies are on the war path to purge Christian Values," wrote Hon. Eugene Delguadio, president of Public Advocate. "The Church is under attack!"
This attack on the church is why I am alarmed.
In California "Christian pastors are being silenced and forced to support the Homosexual Lobby's radical agenda," wrote Delguadio, and he explains why I am shocked. "In California, the State Assembly just passed a resolution directing religious leaders to promote homosexual and transgender lifestyles as normal during sermons. In other words, the measure called ACR-99 is forcing pastors to toss out the Bible, disregard the Lord's will, and conform to extreme political correctness - or else."
"God's response to California ordering churches to promote sodomy seems to be earthquakes," Delguadio wrote. "But no pastor in the state is allowed to say this at anytime. If this becomes the new norm for (the rest of) America, preachers and churches will lose their right to practice freely and will be forced to adhere to the homosexual agenda. And if a church or preacher refuses this by choosing to follow God's word, they will face legal consequences.
"Just imagine sitting in church or mass today and listening to your pastor or preacher promoting homosexual and transgender propaganda despite their moral objections," Delguadio said.
In response to his warning, I signed Delguadio's petition he is sending to our U.S. Senators and Congressional Representatives pointing out that The First Amendment to our Constitution guarantees and protects the religious liberty of the American people.
We must urge our senators and representative to defend our religious liberty and protect our heritage of Judeo-Christian values. And you and I, the Bible commands us in 1 Timothy 2: 1-2, to pray for our government leaders.
Bill Adcock
Madisonville
