To the editor:
I confess that I am dumbfounded at recent events and the political (mostly Democrats) as well as "mainstream media" unrelenting focus and obsession on the so-called whistleblower report of President Trump's conversation that aroused "urgent concern" over an abuse of power. Later information revealed to anyone who was listening that this "whistleblower report" was not what most people would regard as a credible basis for investigation, since the reporting person was asserting at best a second or third-hand source of information, and was a person with clear political bias.
But then, the order of the day for Democrats and the "major media" is accusations presumed as proof of "urgent concern" made by unidentified sources, or second and third-hand reports, thus preventing corroboration or cross examination. In legal proceedings, this kind of "evidence" is regarded as inadmissible, and is known as "hearsay." Additionally, a charge having been made (even by "sources who spoke on condition of anonymity"), the standard approach for the Democrats and the media is that the person so charged is presumed guilty, unless innocence can be proven beyond any doubt -- a startling reversal of the our national heritage of "innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."
When examining the record of the conversation that allegedly sparked this "urgent concern," we find a cordial exchange between heads of state, and a rather gentle request from President Trump that it would be appreciated if the Ukrainian government would look into the history of some dealings that are believed to be suspect and of concern as to corruption that involve matters in the United States. As I read the record of this conversation, if Trump is being accused of extorting a foreign government for persona political gain, he is remarkably oblique and decidedly wimpy in his approach. Clearly, there was no "quid pro quo" revealed, but rather a simple request and discussion of matters of concern. The Ukrainian president has clearly said he had no sense of pressure to doing anything, and was not aware of any delay in promised aid if he failed to deliver on some requested course of action.
In stark contrast, we have a yawn and quick "nothing-to-see-here" response with regard to Joe Biden's behavior in 2016. There are real matters that merit exploration as to the interactions of the then Democratic administration with the Ukrainian government and interference with the 2016 election, but one reality is crystal clear, that being Joe Biden's exchange with the Ukrainian President Proshenko in March of 2016. What Biden himself literally bragged about before the Council on Foreign Relations (audio transcript available) was his clear and unmistakable "quid pro quo" exchange, demanding Poroshenko fire a prosecutor investigating corruption in Ukraine that included investigations into the energy company for which his son Hunter served as a highly compensated board director.
From the transcript of that Council on Foreign Relations talk Biden gave, he said, "I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee," in his visit to Kiev. Biden went on to declare, "I said, 'I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars,' " Biden continued. "I said, 'You're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours.' I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a b----, he got fired."
What amazes me is that this "on the record" egregious abuse of power -- with obvious questions as to the personal family benefit of his undeniable "quid pro quo" demand on then President Poroshenko -- seems of no concern to the Democrats and the "mainstream media," while making a mountain out of a molehill of President Trump's exchange with President Zelenskiy. If that conversation was putting pressure on a foreign government to take actions he wanted them to take, then President Trump is rather a "weak sister" in terms of negotiating power. He made no reference to loss of promised aid, and President Zelensky has confirmed that he perceived none. The "quid pro quo" interpretation has been supplied by others -- Democrats and the press.
Biden, on the other hand, by his own bold and prideful bragging account, brazenly wielded the threat of the loss of a billion dollar loan guarantee if the Ukrainian President did not do what Biden specifically demanded -- fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating internal corruption that potentially included the company for which his son Hunter worked -- within the very short time frame of six hours.
If there is anything with objective merit for investigation of abuse of the power of office, it would be the brash actions of Joe Biden as vice president under the Obama administration, not President Trump's recent call to President Zelenskiy.
Franklin Stevenson
Madisonville
