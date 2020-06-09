To the editor:
The Confederate statue downtown should be removed. Can it be removed is a question of legal obstacles and the concerted moral values of our citizens.
Regardless of any pseudo-historical beliefs one may have, i.e. the Lost Cause (Google it), the statue is a representation of an institution of forced servitude and the glorification of its representatives upon the battlefields of the Civil War.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) was and is considered a women’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). The UDC has also erected many monuments across the South in honor of the KKK. Google the United Daughters of the Confederacy to learn more about its
hideous history.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield mentioned the presence of the statue could be a “teaching moment.” If so, then teach the truism of how the Antebellum South and the Confederacy institutionalized racism, enslaved, tortured, raped and murdered those who were, in their opinion, of an inferior race. One can make a comparison of Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews and others of “inferior races” (their opinion).
The monument is very hurtful to thousands of our fellow citizens, and should not be dismissed as a mere piece of historical value. My fellow Caucasians should try to wear the shoes of the ancestors of slaves for a moment. How would we feel about the issue? Would we want the statue in the middle of our community. It shouldn’t take much thought.
It’s time to move beyond these gross concrete exhibits of glorified racism. They serve us not. Hopkins County must join the movement of justice, compassion and equal rights for all that has been surfacing throughout the world. This will help others to see our community as one of progression, not one that puts on display a most dismal emblem of our unjust past.
Mr. Whitfield, tear down this statue.
William Moore
Madisonville
