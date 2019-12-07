United Wayis on a mission
To the editor:
United Way is on a mission to break the cycle of poverty, Join us. Your United Way of the Coalfield (UWC), serving Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, works to change the lives of people you meet each day. Some of them need and reach out for help.
Your support of the United Way enables 12 different agencies to offer that help and provide hope. Small donations, from each of us, make this possible. When we all "Live United," our combined voices and efforts make change happen. The help that is given addresses immediate needs and strives to produce long-term change.
Impact Mentoring matches children with supportive mentors, Hope2All provides food and assistance, Feeding America sends food home in backpacks of children in need, the Learning Center of Madisonville provides basic education to help students be successful in schools and to grow their self-esteem, the Muhlenberg Opportunity Center and Trace Industries provides vocational evaluations and training for mentally and physically challenged adults, Sanctuary provides shelter, counseling and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, the Salvation Army provides emergency assistance addressing food, shelter, utilities and a daily soup kitchen.
Other agencies include the Hopkins County Family YMCA Kid Center providing childcare assistance, CASA helping children caught up in the court system, Hopkins County 4-H providing financial assistance for children to receive development and leadership skills, PACS/Senior Meals providing home-delivered meals to those unable to provide their own along with a wellness check.
Your United Way support allows this to happen. It is important to be aware that there are enormous needs and by combining our efforts we can make our community a better place to live.
It is important to know that change doesn't happen alone. I ask you to be part of that effort, help us make change happen.
You can donate online, or learn of other exciting opportunities to help the United Way campaign at unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or call 270-821-3170.
Don Howerton
Executive Director
United Way of the Coalfield
