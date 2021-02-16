To the editor:
Recently I retired as Executive Director of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. A position that I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to assuming that position, I had twice been elected Powell County Judge Executive and also served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well suited for the public trust they possessed.
Working with County Attorneys this past decade, I have first-hand up-close professional experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities. In addition to their judicial duties, they serve as legal advisors to the county government and other local officials.
I felt compelled to send this letter to voice my thoughts on Byron Hobgood. The residents of Hopkins County are fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as County Attorney. From my time of working with him, he has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor. This has earned him the well-deserved respect of his colleagues across Kentucky.
I am not alone in this viewpoint about Byron’s remarkable record of accomplishments. During his time in office, he has been active with the Kentucky County Attorneys Association and when ask by the KCAA executive board, he has had an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues.
As the Executive Director, I would often call on Byron for advice and assistance. If the issue was a matter about public safety, or providing programs and services that help working families, I could always count on him to give his full support.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Byron is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials that I know. As I leave the public service, I want to say it has been an honor to have had this opportunity to work with him. I am optimistic that he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Hopkins County and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington
