To the editor:
This year's general election is being held on Nov. 5. Regardless of your party or politics, voting for the candidates that you believe will do the best job representing you is the most important thing you can do on election day.
Here in Hopkins County, only 15% voted in the 2019 primary election. I believe, we can and must do better.
On Nov. 5, we will be electing our governor, commission of agriculture, and other constitutional officers. Members of Hopkins County Farm Bureau are asking each of you to get to know the candidates and make an informed choice about who deserves your vote.
Many key issues are facing Kentucky, so it is critically important we elect officials who understand the importance of agriculture and the issues confronting our communities.
Your vote makes a difference. When elected officials know that its citizens are engaged and participate in the democratic process, it holds those officials accountable.
Join with me and the Hopkins County Farm Bureau on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and vote.
Shirley Peyton,
president-elect
Hopkins CountyFarm Bureau
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.