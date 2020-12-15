To the editor:
As of early December, Donald Trump has been found to have uttered over 24,000 lies or misleading statements, including those affirming his winning the election.
Over four years, he has reversed 80 environmental protections, appointed 220 conservative judges, more rated “not qualified,” by the American Bar Association than almost any other president in history.
Under Trump, the national debt has risen by seven trillion dollars or 37%; the trade deficit exceeds 600 billion dollars, the largest gap since the recession of 2008. In four years only one piece of major legislation has been passed; the 2017 tax law that brought the tax of the richest 400 Americans lower than that of every other income bracket.
Remember, his first year in office, he paid just $750 in taxes. What did the rest of us pay? America is now more shackled with debt, dirtier, sicker and meaner than four years ago.
Under President-Elect Joe Biden we have an opportunity for a fresh start. Let us move beyond our disagreements and give him our support to turn this ship of state around to find a safe harbor, reaffirming our commitment to our democracy.
Joan Denton
Madisonville
