To the editor:
On behalf of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, I’d like to extend our thanks to Trish Noel, Hopkins County Tourism and the City of Madisonville for their wonderful hospitality.
What a privilege to be the first group to meet in the beautiful Mahr Park Event Center. This space is an amazing asset and very thoughtfully built to host a wide variety of events.
Guest speakers included: Commissioner Mike Mangeot, Department of Tourism; Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon; Kim Simons, Madisonville Community College and Cynthia Kendrick, Miles Partnerships.
Following the meeting, members enjoyed bicycling and kayaking in Mahr Park, shopping and dining in downtown Madisonville and playing miniature golf at Madisonville City Park.
Special thanks to Mayor Kevin Cotton, Sara Lutz of the City of Madisonville, Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Director, Green’s Steakhouse, The Crowded House, Brother’s Bar-B-Que, Dibby’s Ice Cream, Catering & Creations, Campfire Roasters, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madisonville for making our conference a great success.
Over the course of two days, our membership learned a great deal, had a great time and contributed more than $7,000 to the Madisonville Community. Hats off to a beautiful, friendly and forward-thinking community. I can’t wait to come back and explore more of what you have to offer.
Nancy Allen Turner
President
Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus
