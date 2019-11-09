Workman objects to 'facts' in Stevenson's letter
To the editor:
Again, I respectfully object to Mr. Frank Stevenson's "facts" in his letter to the editor of Nov. 2. This issue is about more than just a phone call. While Mr. Stevenson fails to see the difference, it's the fact that what Mr. Biden did and what Mr. Trump did in the discussion of "quid pro quo" is that Mr. Biden's actions were legal and Mr. Trump's were illegal. Requesting help from a foreign country to influence an American election -- illegal.
Ignoring the downing of a civilian airliner with a Russian made missile, the Russian illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula (part of an aspiring NATO country) and the spreading of civilian unrest, the only point Mr. Stevenson retorted was that President Obama okayed the action. So, the other points are just "so what"? Tell that to the victims' families.
In 2016 the Ukrainian lead prosecutor Viktor Shokin, was not removed because he was investigating something. He was removed because he was NOT investigating widespread corruption among Ukrainian politicians and businesses. There was a widespread call for his removal from the International Monetary Fund, European diplomats, and Ukrainian civil society organizations among others, not just the "Obama administration".
Mr. Trump asked the President of Ukraine for a "favor" of announcing publicly, on television (which he apparently spends hours watching) a new investigation into the Bidens' involvement in the natural gas company, Burisma Holdings. This has already been investigated and determined to be baseless. What purpose would another investigation serve other than to try to find harmful information against a possible future political opponent? Burisma actually had been investigated -- for a time prior to Hunter Biden joining the board of directors. Several U.S. committees, controlled by Republicans, investigated this too and found nothing.
Again, Mr. Stevenson mentions the transcript of Mr. Trump's July conversation with the president of Ukraine that had a "passing mention of Joe Biden, that company and his son Hunter." To the best of my knowledge a full transcript has not been released, only a "summary" which was provided by the White House. Why should we believe that as gospel? Very little "complete truth" has come out of there as fact checkers have proven time after time. But we can factor in the testimony of several career diplomats who said this effort to discredit the Bidens had been going on for months before that phone call, at Mr. Trump's directive, by his personal lawyer, Mr. Giuliani. Mr. Giuliani had created a potentially illegal shadow foreign policy effort to circumvent established diplomatic norms and policies, for the sole purpose of gaining dirt. Probably a misuse of government resources at the least. Do not think the rest of the free world hasn't noticed.
As for the impeachment inquiry, the process has followed the established rules and procedures. There have been both Democrats and Republicans on the committees that have been holding hearings. All lawmakers have had their opportunity to ask questions of the witnesses. Mr. Stevenson then mentions the Special Prosecutor investigation and its length and cost. It wound up in less time than the Watergate or any other investigation.
The cost -- $32 million -- is a drop in the bucket of the national debt that has been exploding for the past 30+ months, or the cost of Mr. Trumps weekend trips to his resorts. It's also a fair price to pay to investigate Russian interference, not to mention the indictment of more than 30 people for illegal acts -- including at least 8 of Mr. Trump's American advisors, appointees and friends. More than a "shred of evidence" I would say. Collusion was not proven or disproven because Mr. Mueller indicated that DOJ policy led him to decide it was up to Congress to follow up on that. That is exactly what they are doing.
Finally let's look at the whistleblower discussion. The law is in place to protect the person from retaliation. At this point his/her testimony has been corroborated by more than one person who actually listened to the entire phone call last July. The right to face one's accuser will come at the point in time when it is legally required -- say during a trial. But since several other witnesses have verified the details, their identity is a moot point. This person has also offered to answer Republican questions in writing (as Mr. Trump did for the Mueller investigation). However, to out that person will subject him/her to not only retaliation but outright physical danger both to themselves and their families and that's no small danger in the hyped-up world of American politics.
Folks, don't take your information from any one source, and please, everyone, use some of the unbiased fact checking websites rated by mediabiasfactcheck.com.
Randall Workman
Hanson
