Can we create a culture to honor God again?
To the Editor:
Because of Jeffrey Epstein, the immoral act of using "young girls, some as young as 9-years-old are being bought and sold for sex in America .. sex trafficking (is) raking in upwards of $ 9.5 billion a year in the U.S. alone by abducting and selling young girls for sex."
"Something must be done," wrote John Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute.
This is not only raking in big bucks, it is immoral, but, does America still have values? President Ronald Reagan said: "The world must see an America that is morally strong with a creed and a vision. For us, values count."
Hopkins County (and most communities in the U.S.A.) did have these values as our fabric. At one time, our churches would fight for these (now lost) values. At one time, Hopkins County had a highly developed culture that honored God in every stitch of our fabric: in our churches, in government, public schools, civic clubs, commerce, in our individual life. Can we create this culture again?
We have a model, one who rounded up a group of men and women in Israel, one who stood firmly for God, one who showed us the way. You know who I mean, right? Jesus Christ. If you want to be the solution, we have a leader who is rounding-up followers. Get into a Restoration Church and become part of His Religious Roundup.
Bill Adcock
Madisonville
