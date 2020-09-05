To the editor:
Another virulent disease has been infecting the populace for much longer than COVID-19. It has been and continues to be transmitted, unrestrained, via the media, both social and mainstream, public and private, substantiated or not.
It manifests itself as follows: in regards to any “trending crusade”, unless I totally surrender my beliefs, ideas, values and opinions to your beliefs, ideas, values and opinions, I can be openly advertised as a deplorable anti-______, _____ist, _____phobe or _____phile (you fill in the blanks), without redress.
Its clinical name is “political correctness” and, in addition to the obvious character assassination, its side effects include civil disorder, social unrest, property destruction, armed confrontation and, yes, even fatalities.
Personally, I see nothing politic nor correct in these. Rather, I see blatant terrorism.
Bruce R. Sherrill
Madisonville
