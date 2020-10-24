To the editor:
Last year, Amy Sherman received a call that made her nervous. While she’s used to answering calls in her office at the Board of Education and those from family members, this call was much different.
It came from the inside. Something in her spirit was telling her to run. Run where? This inner voice told her to run for Madisonville City Council.
It happened in her bedroom on a cold December day, while preparing to go to work. She pondered it for weeks and sought counsel from her uncle and pastor, Rev. Robert L. Cottoner. It was his encouragement and support that helped her make her decision.
Shortly after, Amy told me about her plans to run. I was stunned. Never in a billion years would either of us have expected this. Nonetheless, I was proud and excited for her, as I knew she was fully capable of serving the citizens of our hometown. She asked if I would serve as her campaign manager. I was honored and without hesitation, I agreed.
On Jan. 10, with her two eldest children at her side, she filed papers to run. Once it was official, we began crafting our vision and creating strategies. Then our campaign came to a screeching halt in March when the rest of the world “stopped” in the midst of a life-altering pandemic.
We had to figure out how we were going to reach people if we couldn’t go outside for non-essential purposes.
Though there was much uncertainty, Amy remained passionate and focused and our team began to think outside the box. It was important to keep moving forward because this wasn’t just something that Amy thought would be good to do. It was something she was given. It’s a charge directly connected to her own life’s journey, her children and her deep love for the city of Madisonville and all its citizens.
Amy is one of two African-American women running for City Council (Rev. Glenda Wade is running for the Ward 6 seat). If one or both are elected, they would bring some much-needed diversity to the council.
Amy is a caring, compassionate, community-minded, service-oriented leader with a plan to serve the city of Madisonville. I strongly encourage residents to cast their vote for Amy Sherman, Madisonville City Council.
Sincerely,
Shawn Whitsell
