To the editor:
I am a fiscally conservative Christian who loves God and the United States of America to my core. There are so many reasons why this election is important to us.
We are now mourning the lives of over 220,000 deaths, but our current leaders never properly prepared us to meet COVID-19. According to them, this country would have panicked. When have we panicked — WWII, 9/11 — I read about and saw only courage and commitment from Americans.
In my opinion, this administration does not know Americans very well. This administration has called our military, the bravest among us, losers and suckers. How dare they. How dare our elected officials sit silent and ignore the terms “losers and suckers” to our fallen heroes.
Finally, this administration has sown the seeds of division among us. Our nation is full of good-hearted people. This administration has tried its hardest to call to the front our every fear, our every prejudice, our every jealousy in an attempt to divide this nation.
We need to be as one again because as our state motto says “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”
Please vote for the candidates who will bring us back together and not continue this campaign of hate and division.
Lisa M. DiPasquale
Madisonville
