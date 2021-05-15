Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast was a community blessing
To the editor:
I want to express my sincere thanks to all those who shared in the Hopkins County inaugural Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast on The National Day of Prayer held Thursday, May 6.
Our theme was “Uniting Our People.” It was a blessing to have county and city officials, along with healthcare leaders, county schools and community college administration, first responders, leaders of law enforcement and the fire department in attendance.
Special thanks to First Christian Church and Pastor Kara Foster for hosting this spiritual event. Thanks to the Hopkins County Honor Guard, Dr. Sara Adams of Madisonville Community College, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Father Carl McCarthy of Christ the King who delivered the morning message and the following Pastors who delivered morning Prayer at the breakfast:
Scripture and Opening Prayer — Pastor Tom Branson, Hanson Baptist Church, Hanson.
Prayer for our Elected and County Officials — Rev. Robert Cottoner, Pastor of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Madisonville.
Prayer for our Schools and Higher Education — Pastor Howard Jones of The River Church, Nortonville.
Prayer for our Churches, Businesses, Healthcare and Organizations — Rev. Deborah Slaton of Zion Temple A.M.E Zion Church, Madisonville.
Prayer for our Nation and State — Pastor Foster.
Thanks to Libby Spencer and her outstanding staff at the Regional Chamber of Commerce and all those who rung bells across our county during Prayer time from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. that morning. And to Caters and Creations, The Messenger, WTTL and WFMW as well as our sponsors of this year’s event — First United Bank and the City of Madisonville.
May God’s Blessing continue to cover each of you as we journey together.
Commissioner Tim W. Thomas
Program Chairperson
