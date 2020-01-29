Greetings Everyone.
Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. It has been celebrated since 1887. This German tradition follows the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil to see if he will see his shadow. The prediction says we will have six more weeks of winter if Phil sees his shadow or an early spring if he doesn’t. I’m sure everyone is looking forward to an early spring.
The recent weather swings are creating lots of illness around the area. A few good tips to follow are using hand sanitizer or washing your hands often, avoid shaking hands and drink plenty of liquids. This year seems to have more illnesses that are taking longer to overcome. Dehydration and high temperatures are major symptoms to watch. If they persist, seek medical treatment.
Who will win Super Bowl LIV (54) on Sun. Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami? The AFC Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the NFC Champs, the San Francisco 49er’s for the honor of being World Champions! This is the 100th Anniversary of the NFL.
It has been 50 years since Kansas City played in the Super Bowl. 65,000 Fans will have the opportunity to attend. Looking for tickets? Be ready to shell out over $1,000! Most tickets are topping $5,000! Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on FOX. The highlights are always the commercials that air during this championship and the pregame and halftime shows. Will you be watching?
WHS NEWS:
The Hopkins County MLK Essay and Visual Arts Contest winners were recognized at the 38th Annual MLK Celebration on Jan. 18 at Byrnes Auditorium.
Special Congratulations go to the WHS county winners: Kindergarten to 1st Grade Visual Arts Category: Caleb Smith, 3rd Place. Middle School Visual Arts Category: Harlee Adams, 2nd Place. Kindergarten to 1st Grade Essay Category: Jessica Neal, 2nd Place.
WHS celebrated the 1st 100 days of school on Jan 23. Students were not looking their age, but they got got a glimpse of their future selves! Check out the photos on the WHS Pages!
Can you believe that there’s only 4 months of school left this year?
WHS Students are invited to attend the first dance of the year on Friday, Jan. 31. The dance is being hosted by the WHS Cheer Team and PTO. The theme is celebrating the new year! There will be 2 dance sessions: K-5th after school to 4:30 p.m.; Grades 6-8 from 5 to 7 p.m.
News from Nebo Christian Church:
They are still accepting cash donations and non-perishable food items for the Backpack Meals Program. For more info or to donate, contact Jennifer Donaldson at 270-635-1236.
Happenings at Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church:
The church is accepting $10 donations for their Be Kind Signs. Visit the church Facebook Page to order signs or stop by the Nebo Service Center. For more info, call Sister Becky at 270-978-3328. Proceeds will benefit community outreach projects.
The CP Youth Group is having a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Donations will be accepted for the meal to support the youth group projects. Contact Sister Becky to reserve your dinners at 270-978-3328.
Updates from Nebo Baptist Church:
The church is celebrating their 150th Anniversary this year! The Children’s Ministry will start a new program on Sun. Feb. 2 and the children are invited to participate. For more info contact the church at 270-249-3755 or visit their Facebook Page.
The Nebo Royalty is hosting a BINGO & Valentines for Veterans event on Sat. Feb. 8 at the WKVC from 10 a.m. to noon. Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV; Groundhog Day.
Feb. 3: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Feb. 14: Happy Valentines Day!
Feb. 15: Spaghetti Dinner, 6 p.m. at Rose Creek CP Church. Info 270-978-3328.
Feb. 22: Frozen Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Christi Riggs, Dana Curry, Damien Lantrip and Jeanette Adams Waynick. Christi will celebrate on Jan. 29. She is the mother Of Katelyn, 2018 Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Dana will turn 13 on Jan. 31. She is the 2016 Darling Miss Nebo. Damien will turn 4 on Feb. 3. He is the 2017 Baby Mister Nebo Relay.
Jeanette will celebrate on Feb. 4. She is the grandmother of Natalie Springfield, 2017 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay.
Special birthday greetings go to Sheriff Matt Sanderson. He will celebrate on Feb. 1.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Wed. Jan. 29: Faith Corbitt; Mark Dickerson.
Thurs. Jan. 30: Alan Holeman.
Fri. Jan. 31: Lois Kelley.
Sat. Feb. 1: Tonia Morrow; Alissa Olgesby.
Sun. Feb. 2: Kevin Walton; Kent Stanley.
Tues. Feb. 4: Dana Brumfield.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
