The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant was well represented at the 55th Annual Veterans Parade that attracted thousands to downtown Madisonville, since the weather was perfect, to salute our veterans.
Participating were Pageant Directors, Pat Vincent and Charles Jarrell; AJ Ratliff, Petite Little Miss Kentucky and Petite Little Miss Nebo Relay; Jaelyn Jones, Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay; Kaylee Coin, Central Miss Kentucky and Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay; Leslie Wink, Princess Kentucky Woman, Spokes Model Supreme and Mrs. Nebo Relay; Natalie Nickelson, Miss Teen WKSF and 2016 Pre-Teen Miss Nebo; and Madison Bennett, Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair and 2016 Princess Miss Pre-Teen Nebo. Follow our Facebook Page for upcoming pageants and events. The mission of the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageants is Community Service, where we support our Veterans, Relay for Life, Elizabeth's House and the WTTL Toy Drive.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, Ky. 42413. For info, call 270-322-9087.
Special birthday greetings go to our Veterans at the WKVC. Those celebrating in Nov. are:
Nov. 3: William "Jack" Bean.
Nov. 5: Kenneth "Ken" Ordway.
Nov. 7: Virgil McPherson.
Nov. 13: Robert "Bob" Emerick.
Nov. 19: Raleigh"Tommy" Bishop.
The 45th Annual Farm City Breakfast will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Church. The event will recognize Hopkins County 4-H and FFA programs, farmers and businesses in the agriculture industry and those who make farming a reality in Hopkins County. The public is invited to attend. Call the Chamber to RSVP or for info at 270-821-3435.
Thanksgiving is in 9 days and Christmas is just 34 days away, as holiday decorations are starting to brighten the landscapes! If you need help cooking your turkey, the Butterball Hotline experts will be available to answer all your questions at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival.
The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. The original $5,000 estimate has greatly increased due to more damage and your donations are needed to complete the job.
Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, Ky. 42441. We have established a Nebo Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund.
The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Nov. 1-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Nov. 27: 45th Farm City Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Church.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 1: Dawson Springs Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Theme: A Country Christmas.
Dec. 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10: Inauguration, at the Capital in Frankfort. Watch coverage on KET.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Jennifer McGhee, Cassie Lindle, Natalie Nickelson, Cristen Lamb Kemper, Madison Bennett, Jaelyn Jones, Charles Jarrell, Melissa Boarman Cambron and Bethany Morgan. Jennifer will celebrate on Nov. 18.
She is the 2017 Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay and 2018 MS US Novice Supreme. Cassie will celebrate on Nov. 18. She is the mother of Nevaeh, 2017 Petite Little Miss Nebo Relay.
Natalie will turn 15 on Nov. 19. She is the 2017 Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Cristen will celebrate on Nov. 22. She is the mother of Karlie, 2016 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Madison will turn 15 on Nov. 23. She is the 2016 Princess Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Jaelyn Jones will turn 13 on Nov. 23. She is the reigning Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Charles will celebrate on Nov. 23. He is the Director of the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant. Melissa will celebrate on Nov. 25. She is the mother of Katherine, 2017 Wee Miss Nebo Relay. Bethany will turn 20 on Nov. 26. She is the reigning Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 20-26
Thurs. Nov. 21: Janet Howard McClain.
Fri. Nov. 22: Jonathan Parish.
Sat. Nov. 23: Dana Conrad; Brittany Capps; Johnny Menser.
Mon. Nov. 25: Summer Crick; Lonnie Neal.
Tues. Nov. 26: Randa Lynn; Zelma Harris.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week Nov 20-26.
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes.
Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, Ky. News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
