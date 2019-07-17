Good morning Hopkins County. The Hardwick Family hopes that you have had a blessed week.
This past weekend the White Plains School Reunion was held at the Community Center. The reports that I got indicate there were 70-plus people that came in from seven different states. They had a great meal and an outstanding program and a special time of fellowship with so many that was raised and went to school here in White Plains. There is so much history coming from so many different families that thought out the years have made our Little Prairie such a special place.
As everyone celebrated the 4th of July this great Nation became 243 years old. It was exciting for me to drive around the county and see all our American Flags flying in all our towns, different groups and organization celebrating in their own way and knowing that we live in the best country in the world.
It saddens me to give a report on my brother Ronnie Hensley. It is day by day with him. We know that God is getting ready to call him home. I do want to thank everyone for all your prayers. I can tell you that he is ready to go.
While at the hospital, I dropped by to see my friends at the blood bank and they wanted me to tell everyone that donates how much each of you are appreciated. They also ask me to encourage those of you that haven't given in some time and those of you that have never given to come over to the friendliest Blood Bank in Kentucky and give the gift of life. Just one pint saves 3 lives.
Many of the churches are starting to have vacation bible school, and if your child is available and don't have a home church where they will be attending bible school plan on having them attend one of the other churches in town. This is a growing experience for this age group and it also gives them an opportunity to make new friends.
I have two birthdays to tell you about. Donnie Jones who was my Barber for many years and my good friend and my Pastor Brother John Shoulta both celebrated their birthdays and it is my understanding that Todd one of
Brother John's sons invited them to come up and have supper on him and then they went to the Bass Pro Shop which I have seen on TV and they said it was something special. Todd is an over the road truck driver and don't get back home very often.
Please remember Hope-2-All food bank in Nortonville is in need of food, salt, pepper and your old egg cartons. This group of volunteers does an outstanding job. The was for us that are fortunate is to make sure that they do have plenty of food for our brothers and sisters in need.
Please let me know what is going on in your world that you would like to share with others. This is your old buddy Noel Hardwick signing off.
