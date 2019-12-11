Good Morning Hopkins County. It's a nice day here in the heart of the west Kentucky Coalfields. As always, the Hardwick Family hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
We are into December, and we all know what that means. Christmas parades all around the county. Please, if your city is having a parade, let me know. And we all know the City of Madisonville will have another huge parade. I like the night parades. Please go out and support your towns parade and go to others. The kids have a ball.
If I am not mistaken, the Hanson Lions Club will have Santa at the old courthouse. This is special and the younger kids have a ball visiting Santa.
Uncle Dude Fox and his grandson Dillon just got back from California. They flew by the way. Uncle Dude was visiting the Great Redwood Forrest. A couple of other sights included a trip over the Golden Gate and Bay City bridges, it sounded like both of them had a great time.
Judy Fox, Uncle Dude's wife, called to let me know that on Dec. 10 they will be married 59 years. That is hard to believe. I didn't think Judy was 59 years old. Congratulations from all of us here on the little Prairie. We wish you many, many more.
Janice Crunk Lewis, wanted to thank the eighty plus that came to her 70th birthday party down at the Senior Citizens building, it was very special, also wanted to thank all those that sent cards, emails, and phone calls. Janice is a very special lady. We all pray that she has many more birthdays to celebrate.
We have so many men and women that have made an impact on our city. Many have been forgotten. This must not happen. Please email me with someone that you would like for me to write a paragraph or two about. Look at all the businesses over the years, individuals that help our community and so on. One that comes to mind Miss Lillian and Bill Fox, Miss Lillian taught for 50 years, and Bill had his business up by the Ideal. Long gone, but never forgotten. Miss Lillian wore out three paddles on me.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel.
