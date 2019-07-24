July 23-26
2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
5 p.m.- 11 p.m.
Where: Hopkins County Fairgrounds
It's time for funnel cakes, tractor pulls, thrilling rides, and games galore -- the fair is in town! Come on down and immerse yourself into the exhilarating atmosphere one of Hopkins County's most anticipated summer events. From the fun house's maze of thrills to the intoxicating aroma of fair food, or the spectacle of the pageant to the dizzying Cyclops, you'll never forget your nights at the fair!
July 24
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
July 26
71st Annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival
6pm-10pm
Where: Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs
If you love barbecue, don't miss the 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival! Buy barbecue by the pound or plate at the Dawson Springs Community Center and spend some time playing games at the street festival.
July 27
2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
4pm-12am
Where: Hopkins County Fairgrounds, Madisonville, KY
It's time for funnel cakes, tractor pulls, thrilling rides, and games galore -- the fair is in town! Come on down and immerse yourself into the exhilarating atmosphere one of Hopkins County's most anticipated summer events. From the fun house's maze of thrills to the intoxicating aroma of fair food, or the spectacle of the pageant to the dizzying Cyclops, you'll never forget your nights at the fair!
July 29
Summer Gardening Series 5:30pm-6:30pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come check out this class where we talk about the plant genus Tillandsia, otherwise known as air plants. We will talk about growing different kinds of air plants, as well as general care and maintenance. You will even get to take an air plant home for free! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
July 31
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 1-2
Restoring HopeWomen's Conference
7pm-10pm
Where: Ballard Convention Center, Madisonville, KY
Our special guest for this year's Restoring Hope Women's Conference is award-winning author and television host, Shannon Perry. Described by one conference attendee as "a cross between comedian Chonda Pierce and Bible teacher Beth Moore," Shannon Perry has been named the favorite speaker by numerous women's conferences and groups. We will also have daily door prizes of gift baskets, a television, electronics and more! Worship music led by 1Church Movement from Bowling Green, KY. Tickets are $5 per day which includes new classes each day from 2pm to 3pm. Doors open for main event at 6pm and main event begins at 7pm each night. Please feel free to call if you have any questions, and please help us get the word out! Email: restoringhopewomensconference@gmail.com or call 270-821-6400. Don't miss this incredible event!
Aug. 2
Friday Night Live 6pm-10pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us downtown in The Best Town on Earth for exciting live music, food and craft vendors, an expanded Kids Zone, local talent on the West End Stage and so much more! Sister Sledge will headline the August 2 Friday Night Live.
Aug.3
First Saturday of the Month Hike 7:45pm-9pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest.
Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Aug. 4
Monarchs in Mexico: Flowers in the Air 2pm-4 pm
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Ky., is a highly-regarded lecturer, educator, writer, and photographer. Tavia shares her love for plants and butterflies at every opportunity and will share her recent trip to Mexico where the Monarch butterflies winters. She is also the host, writer, and garden consultant of KET's "Kentucky's Secret Garden."
Aug. 7
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Aug. 10-11
11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open
Where: City Park/Mahr Park, 755 Park Avenue Ct/642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019. For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters): 2 rounds at MAHR PARK, 1 round at CITY PARK. For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational): 2 rounds at CITY PARK, 1 round at MAHR PARK.
On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM -- 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 AM -- 8:30 AM at City Park. Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, August 9th at 4:30 PM.
Aug. 14
Senior Bingo Luncheon11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Aug. 21
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 26
Summer Gardening Series 5:30 pm-6:30 pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come to this workshop and learn how to start your very own terrarium. We will discuss what plants are good for terrariums and how to care for and maintain a healthy terrarium environment. Every participant will construct and take home a terrarium! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
Aug. 28
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 28
Growing Herbs Series12:00pm-1pm
Where: Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431
Interested in learning how to grow different kinds of herbs indoors or outdoors? Then come to this free lunch class series where we go into detail on how to grow, care for, and maintain your favorite kinds of herbs. Light lunch is provided. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
