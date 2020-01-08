JMMS first at 6th Grade Showcase

Submitted photo
James Madison Middle School's 6th grade academic team placed 1st overall and 1st in quick recall at the 6th Grade Showcase held at West Hopkins School. Pictured, back row from left, are Matthew Brantley, Avery Crane, Emma Duncan, Andree Boggess, Jett Lutz, Sophia Wilson; front row from left: Colton Clark; Sidney Crawford, Lucy Gast, and Heidi Holder. Nick Burns is not pictured. The following students placed in the events listed: Andre Boggess -- 4th in Science; Matthew Brantley -- 2nd in Science, 3rd in Arts and Humanities; Colton Clark -- 1st in Math, 3rd in Language Arts; Avery Crane - 2nd in Social Studies; Emma Duncan -- 1st in Written Composition and Language Arts; Lucy Gast -- 2nd in Math and 2nd in Written Composition; Heidi Holder -- 3rd in Written Composition; Jett Lutz -- 6th in Arts and Humanities. Information about the other schools and placements can be found at www.kaac.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.